Reports | Real Madrid eyeing Antonio Rudiger acquisition on a free transfer
Today at 7:57 PM
According to Goal, Real Madrid are keen on snapping up Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on a free contract when his current deal expires next summer. The Blancos are optimistic that they can ward off other interested parties and seal the deal in taking the German to Spain ahead of the next campaign.
Antonio Rudiger has established himself as one of Chelsea's key defenders in recent years and the German has become a pivotal cog in the Chelsea backline under coach Thomas Tuchel, with him one of the first names on the team sheet. The 28-year-old who arrived from Roma in 2017 has made 167 appearances for the Blues since then while scoring nine goals across all competitions. Not only that, Rudiger has helped the club claim the FA Cup, a Europa League, a Champions League and a UEFA Super Cup during his time at the club.
But the 28-year-old defender has less than a year remaining on his deal and is free to talk to interested parties from January. According to Goal, Rudiger has no intention of renewing his deal after being unhappy with the terms of the new contract. The London club made an offer of €8 million per year to the German international but Rudiger is aware that the new terms would still be less than what team-mates such as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcos Alonso, Timo Werner, Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku earns.
On the other hand, the report has indicated that Real Madrid have prioritized the strengthening of their backline after letting key defenders depart the Bernabeu last summer with Rudiger on their list. Carlo Ancelotti is eager to recruit the Chelsea man although it will prove complicated as the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen. However, Goal has reported that Rudiger will only make a final decision in the summer as he doesn't want distractions to hover over his head during his final months at Chelsea.
