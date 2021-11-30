Reports | Real Madrid eyeing Antonio Rudiger acquisition on a free transfer

Antonio Rudiger has established himself as one of Chelsea's key defenders in recent years and the German has become a pivotal cog in the Chelsea backline under coach Thomas Tuchel, with him one of the first names on the team sheet. The 28-year-old who arrived from Roma in 2017 has made 167 appearances for the Blues since then while scoring nine goals across all competitions. Not only that, Rudiger has helped the club claim the FA Cup, a Europa League, a Champions League and a UEFA Super Cup during his time at the club.