Reports | Liverpool and Barcelona to battle it out for Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria
Today at 9:35 PM
According to El Nacional, Liverpool and Barcelona are set to fight it out for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria next summer alongside a few other clubs. The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the current season and has opted to not sign a renewal with the Bundesliga side.
Few expected Denis Zakaria to thrive for Borussia Monchengladbach when he signed for the German side from BSC Young Boys but that’s exactly what happened. The Swiss midfielder has become a key part of the Bundesliga side’s squad since then, although injuries and other issues have affected his time at the club. Yet, with Zakaria’s potential and ability has seen the midfielder linked with a move away and reports have indicated that a move may take place next summer.
The 25-year-old has less than one year left on his contract and has already reportedly told Gladbach that he has no intentions of signing a new one in the near future. That is because the midfielder wants to challenge for trophies and play regular Champions League football, with El Nacional reporting that Liverpool and Barcelona are his top contenders. The report has indicated that while Zakaria is open to a move to both clubs, but is reportedly keen on a move to Anfield.
However, they aren’t the only ones in the race with AS Roma, Juventus, Bayern Munich and a few other clubs all looking into a potential move. Not only that, EL Nacional has reported that Barcelona may not make a move in the end as Xavi isn’t keen on signing the Swiss international especially if it means that he loses Frenkie de Jong. That could open a pathway for Liverpool or another club with Zakaria reportedly open to staying in Germany as well.
