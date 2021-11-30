Reports | Liverpool and Barcelona to battle it out for Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria

The 25-year-old has less than one year left on his contract and has already reportedly told Gladbach that he has no intentions of signing a new one in the near future. That is because the midfielder wants to challenge for trophies and play regular Champions League football, with El Nacional reporting that Liverpool and Barcelona are his top contenders. The report has indicated that while Zakaria is open to a move to both clubs, but is reportedly keen on a move to Anfield.