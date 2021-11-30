Only matter of time before things with Virgil van Dijk are back to normal, proclaims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 8:57 PM
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that while Virgil van Dijk’s comeback from his ACL injury has been brilliant, the defender still needs time to get back to old form and condition. The 30-year-old suffered ACL damage in October of 2020, which saw him miss ten months of action for the club.
With Liverpool entering the 2020/21 season in fine form, many expected the Reds to go ahead and retain their title but that wasn’t the case especially after an injury crisis. It saw Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all ruled out with injuries over the course of the term, with Van Dijk suffering an ACL injury. That saw the Dutch defender only make his comeback on the opening day of the current campaign and since then, he has thrived.
So much so that Van Dijk has played in every single league game so far this season and is on course to end the year in fine form. However, at the same time, there have been questions about the 30-year-old’s recovery and Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the Dutch defender’s comeback has been “brilliant”. The Liverpool boss added that “if some things are not exactly like” they were in the past, things will change as he gets back to his form.
"He came back brilliant. He had a good pre-season, which was absolutely helpful. Since then we have had to learn a little bit to deal with it. With the third game in a week, even when he looks fine, maybe he needs a little break. I'm not sure if we have to do that still,” Klopp said, reported Sky Sports.
"But his comeback has been absolutely brilliant, and if some things are not exactly like they have been, it's only a matter of time before they will be."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.