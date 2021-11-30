Only matter of time before things with Virgil van Dijk are back to normal, proclaims Jurgen Klopp

So much so that Van Dijk has played in every single league game so far this season and is on course to end the year in fine form. However, at the same time, there have been questions about the 30-year-old’s recovery and Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the Dutch defender’s comeback has been “brilliant”. The Liverpool boss added that “if some things are not exactly like” they were in the past, things will change as he gets back to his form.