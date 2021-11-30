Mohamed Salah should have been higher up the Ballon d'Or rankings, proclaims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 8:51 PM
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Mohamed Salah should have been placed higher up in the Ballon d'Or standings after the Egyptian international came seventh in the overall rankings. Salah enjoyed a stellar campaign with Liverpool last season and has continued his goal-scoring form this season.
Mohamed Salah has gone on to establish himself as one of the best wingers in the Premier League since his move to Liverpool from Roma for a reported fee of £36.5m that could rise to £43 million. The Egyptian international has scored 142 goals and provided 54 assists in 221 appearances for the Reds across all competitions. The 29-year-old has helped the English giants win their first-ever Premier League and a Champions League during his time at the club.
Salah was firing on all cylinders last campaign and has continued his prowess in front of goal this season as he has scored 48 goals in 69 appearances across both campaigns. Salah’s extraordinary form propelled him to be among the leading candidates for the Ballon d’Or this year and the Egyptian finished seventh in the rankings. Klopp insisted that Salah should have been higher up in the rankings and credited Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi for their achievements.
"Yes, I was to be honest but it is not in my hands. Is the Ballon d'Or a journalists vote? Then yeah, don't ask me, it's your fault! If you think he should be higher up, then you should convince your colleagues,” Klopp told in his pre-match press conference.
"You can give it to Lionel Messi for the career he has had, all these kind of things, but then don't give it to Robert Lewandowski this time - so it's quite tricky to win it at all. Mo definitely should have been higher up," he added.
