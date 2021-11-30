Mohamed Salah should have been higher up the Ballon d'Or rankings, proclaims Jurgen Klopp

Salah was firing on all cylinders last campaign and has continued his prowess in front of goal this season as he has scored 48 goals in 69 appearances across both campaigns. Salah’s extraordinary form propelled him to be among the leading candidates for the Ballon d’Or this year and the Egyptian finished seventh in the rankings. Klopp insisted that Salah should have been higher up in the rankings and credited Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi for their achievements.