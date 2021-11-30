Manchester United's Champions League game against Young Boys could be postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions
Today at 6:50 PM
Manchester United’s final Champions League group game against Young Boys could be moved to a different date due to Covid-19 restrictions for anyone entering Switzerland from the UK. The tie which was scheduled for Wednesday, December 9th could be moved after UEFA comes to a final decision.
Manchester United has undergone an inconsistent start to their Champions League group campaign, as they have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat so far in the competition. The English giants have already secured qualification into the knockout stages after their 2-0 win over Villarreal last week. The Red Devils face Young Boys in their final group tie and will be eager to avenge their loss to the Swiss team earlier this season.
Concerns are rising if the final group game scheduled for December 9th will go ahead, as the new Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus means that anyone entering Switzerland from the UK will have to be isolated for 10 days. Governing body UEFA is evaluating their options and seeking clarification on whether that guideline would apply to the Young Boys team.
UEFA rules state that a neutral venue should be found if the game cannot be held in the original venue, although the game could also be moved to a different date. United could lose millions in lost gate receipts if the game was moved while Young Boys will be eager to play the game, as they could secure a Europa League spot if they beat the Premier League side in their next meeting.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.