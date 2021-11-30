Everyone knows and agree Robert Lewandowski was the winner last year, admits Lionel Messi
Today at 2:58 PM
Lionel Messi has revealed that it was an honour to compete with Robert Lewandowski for this years Ballon d'Or, while asserting that France Football should award him the 2020 Ballon d'Or, as he was the deserved winner last year. Messi was awarded his seventh Ballon d'Or in the ceremony yesterday.
Lionel Messi was crowned the 2021 Ballon d'Or winner at the ceremony in Paris yesterday, claiming the prestigious award for the seventh time in his career. The Paris Saint-Germain attacker in his last season with Barcelona in the previous campaign scored 38 goals and registered 14 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions. The Argentine helped the Catalan club claim Copa del Rey glory last campaign and over the summer he fulfilled a lifelong dream as he won a trophy with Argentina as they beat Brazil in the finals of the Copa America.
The 34-year-old faced stiff competition for this year’s Ballon d’Or award from the likes of Robert Lewandowski, who continued his sensational goal-scoring form from last year. Lewandowski who was touted to win the award last year did not get the honours of claiming the award after the ceremony was snubbed by France Football due to Covid-19. Messi made sure to pay homage to the Polish striker who placed second this year in his winning speech yesterday.
"I would like to mention Robert Lewandowski, it’s been a real honour to compete with you. Everyone knows and we agree that you were the winner last year. I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d’Or - you deserve it and you should have it at home. I think Robert Lewandowski had a great year. Year after year, he improves and shows the excellent striker he is, as well as his ability to score goals,” Messi said after claiming the trophy.
"This year he was awarded as the top scorer. Of course he can certainly aspire to that level next year, thanks to his way of being on the pitch. And in addition, he plays for a big club," he added.
