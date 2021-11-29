We are happy with the improvement in all players, reveals Ivan Vukomanovic

Today at 2:30 PM
Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic revealed that he was happy with the improvement shown by all his players since the start of the campaign, and admitted that both sides were lucky and unlucky to concede the goals they did. Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters played out a 1-1 draw on Sunday.
Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC played out a 1-1 draw at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday. BFC controlled the ball for the majority of the time in the early parts of the game, but they did not cause any trouble for the Blasters. There were a few half chances for both sides but neither team were able to trouble the opposition goalkeeper in the first half. The theme of the match continued on in the second half with both teams committing several errors which halted the momentum of the game.
The contest came into life in the final ten minutes as Ashqiue unleashed a shot from the edge of the box and a spill from Albino Gomes saw the ball roll into the net. Moments later Ashique went from hero to zero as he put the ball into the back of his own net in an attempt to clear a cross from the left. Blasters coach Vukomanovic was impressed with the performance of his team and lauded their improvement since the start of the season.
"I think both goals for both sides were lucky and unlucky. I think the first goal that we conceded wasn't even a goal. The other goal also, these kinds of things happen. We have to stay positive despite these kinds of things and build up through the competition," Vukomanovic said to reporters after the game.
"We are happy with the improvement in all players. Since August, there has been a huge improvement in every aspect. Luna has the quality to be better and be better. I think the foreigners are bringing something that we need.”
