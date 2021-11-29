We are happy with the improvement in all players, reveals Ivan Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC played out a 1-1 draw at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday. BFC controlled the ball for the majority of the time in the early parts of the game, but they did not cause any trouble for the Blasters. There were a few half chances for both sides but neither team were able to trouble the opposition goalkeeper in the first half. The theme of the match continued on in the second half with both teams committing several errors which halted the momentum of the game.