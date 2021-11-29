Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager
Today at 8:45 PM
Manchester United have appointed Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the season and the German has been offered a two-year consultancy role which encouraged him to make the move to England. The German is back in a managerial role after his role as manager of RB Leipzig in 2019.
Manchester United has endured an inconsistent campaign so far as they are eight in the league standings and trail league leaders Chelsea by nine points. Humiliating defeats to Liverpool, Manchester City, and Watford in recent weeks made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position as manager untenable and the Norwegian was sacked last week. Michael Carrick was appointed as caretaker manager until the United management found a suitable candidate to take over until the end of the season.
The English club has found the most suitable person for the job as they have confirmed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as their interim boss. The former Hoffenheim manager is set to stay on at Old Trafford beyond his tenure as manager but it will be in a consultancy role for two years.
The deal to take over the hot seat at Old Trafford has been finalized after Lokomotiv Moscow relieved the German of his duties as manager of sports and development. He is, however, still awaiting his work visa and should it come through in time for the Arsenal match, he will take charge officially against Crystal Palace. Rangnick expressed his excitement in taking over as manager of the English giants.
“I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfill their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team. Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis,” Rangnick told United’s website.
