I hope Lionel Messi wins the Ballon d'Or, says Sergio Ramos

Lionel Messi departed Barcelona and joined Paris Saint-Germain over the summer on a free transfer to cap off one of the most shocking transfer windows in recent years. The Catalan club was unable to keep the mesmerizing Argentine on their books due to their financial woes off the pitch. Despite the Blaugrana's struggles on the pitch, last campaign Messi showcased his extraordinary prowess, as he scored 38 goals and provided 14 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Despite an emotional turn of events in the summer as he left his boyhood club, Messi achieved one of his lifelong dreams as he secured a trophy with his country, as Argentina beat Brazil in the finals to claim Copa America glory. The 34-year-old has slowly started to acclimatize to his new surroundings in France, as he has scored four goals and registered four assists in eleven appearances for the French giants in all competitions.

Messi is up among the favourites to be awarded the Ballon d’Or award this year due to his stellar displays, as he battles it out against the likes of Robert Lewandowski , Jorginho, etc. Sergio Ramos , his now teammate at PSG, hopes that the Argentine will win the prestigious award in the ceremony held this week.

"Yes, of course [I hope he wins],I'm going to defend the guys in my team. I wish him all the luck in the world. He's in good shape, and I think he's the kind of player who really makes a difference. He's a unique player and it's a privilege to have him in the team. I think that bit by bit, each of us is going to bring our own quality to make Paris Saint-Germain even greater and achieve the things we want to achieve," Ramos told ESPN.