Would like to win World Cup but if that doesn’t happen then I'll find club, admits Pep Guardiola

With Pep Guardiola’s history, few expected the Spanish manager to stay at Manchester City longer than three years but things have clearly changed. As five years later and Guardiola is still at the Etihad Stadium with him a key part of the furniture at the club and with a contract that has two years left, the Spaniard has time left. But with Guardiola could potentially extend that deal, the 50-year-old has admitted in the past that he is looking to move on in the near future.