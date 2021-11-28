Would like to win World Cup but if that doesn’t happen then I'll find club, admits Pep Guardiola
Today at 4:02 PM
Pep Guardiola has revealed that once he is done with the project that is in place at Manchester City, he would like to manage an international side but will find a club if that doesn’t happen. The Spaniard also added that if he does return to England, it will only be to manage City again.
With Pep Guardiola’s history, few expected the Spanish manager to stay at Manchester City longer than three years but things have clearly changed. As five years later and Guardiola is still at the Etihad Stadium with him a key part of the furniture at the club and with a contract that has two years left, the Spaniard has time left. But with Guardiola could potentially extend that deal, the 50-year-old has admitted in the past that he is looking to move on in the near future.
He also revealed that he would like to manage an international side, with an aim to win a World Cup or a European Championship somewhere in the future. The Spaniard once again opened up on his long-term goals, reiterating his long-term goal to win an international trophy but admitted that if it doesn’t happen he will find a club. Not only that, Pep Guardiola further added that if he does return to England, it will only be for a move back to Manchester City.
"I've said many times when we've finished our part here, for the pleasure to live in a European Championship, a World Cup, I would like to live it but I know it is not easy to find it because normally there are few positions,” Guardiola said, reported Sky Sports.
"I think it is difficult for it to happen. I would like it but, at the same time, if it does not happen I will train a club. That is not a problem. In England, being here, I think I will always be at Man City. If I had to come back I would come back to Man City, if they want me. I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club."
