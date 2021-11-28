Reports | Alexandre Lacazette preparing to leave Arsenal at end of 2021/22 season

That combined with the fact that the 30-year-old has less than six months left on his contract has seen reports indicate that the two parties have struggled to reach an agreement over a new deal. Not only that, reports have indicated that negotiations have come to a standstill and transfer expert Nicolo Schira has revealed that Lacazette is set to leave Arsenal at the end of the current season. The journalist has reported that there is no progress on his deal and thus the forward has made his mind up.