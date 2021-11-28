Reports | Alexandre Lacazette preparing to leave Arsenal at end of 2021/22 season
Today at 3:42 PM
According to Nicolo Schira, Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette is looking to leave the club at the end of the current season once his contract with the club expires. The 30-year-old and the North London side have been in talks over a new deal but negotiations have reached a standstill.
When Alexandre Lacazette signed for Arsenal after a very successful end to his time at Olympique Lyon, a lot was expected from the French forward. However, things haven’t quite clicked for the 30-year-old in North London with Lacazette scoring half the number of goals he managed for Lyon so far. Not only that, the Frenchman has never breached the 20 league goal mark yet with the Gunners looking for another option.
That combined with the fact that the 30-year-old has less than six months left on his contract has seen reports indicate that the two parties have struggled to reach an agreement over a new deal. Not only that, reports have indicated that negotiations have come to a standstill and transfer expert Nicolo Schira has revealed that Lacazette is set to leave Arsenal at the end of the current season. The journalist has reported that there is no progress on his deal and thus the forward has made his mind up.
Not only that, the 30-year-old has more than a few suitors from across Europe with Atletico Madrid still harbouring an interest after their failed move for the forward in 2016. The Los Rojiblancos aren’t the only ones linked with a potential move as Lacazette has attracted interest from Italy, Germany and other clubs within Spain.
Alexandre #Lacazette is geared not to extend his contract with #Arsenal (expires in June 2022). He is getting ready to leave as a free agent at the end of the season. #transfers #AFC— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) November 27, 2021
