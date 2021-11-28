Gareth Bale respects Real Madrid fans and they have always respected him, proclaims Carlo Ancelotti
Today at 4:55 PM
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti believes that Jonathan Barnett’s comments are way off base as Gareth Bale respects the fans and the Los Blancos’ faithful respect the Welsh forward. This comes in light of reported abuse from the fans towards Bale, with the forward enduring an injury-hit time so far.
With Gareth Bale returning to Real Madrid fully fit and firing after a healthy season at Tottenham and with Wales at the Euro 2020, it saw many fans expect the most from the forward. But instead, the Welsh forward has been on the bench or hasn’t made the team sheet because of his injuries, with a persistent knee and calf problem keeping him out of contention. Yet, the forward somehow managed to appear for Wales, earning his 100th cap earlier this month.
It has seen a lot of abuse and hate directed towards the 32-year-old which has seen Jonathan Barnett, Bale’s agent, admit that the fans' opinions towards Bale mean nothing. However, Carlo Ancelotti has played down the incident and instead revealed that Bale is very respectful towards the fans and vice versa. The Real Madrid boss also said that while Bale has received abuse and whistles from them, he hasn’t been the only one over the years.
"I've read about it. I don't know [Barnett] personally. They aren't Bale's thoughts. Bale doesn't think that. Bale respects Real Madrid fans, and Real Madrid fans have always respected Bale. Maybe they've whistled him sometimes, but he isn't the only Real Madrid player that fans have whistled. I don't have anything to say. It has come from a person that I don't know," Ancelotti said in a news conference, reported ESPN.
