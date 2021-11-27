Romelu Lukaku is a top professional and a top striker, says Thomas Tuchel

Romelu Lukaku signed for Chelsea in the summer for his second spell at the club from Inter for a reported fee of £97.5 million after joining the club a decade ago as one of the best teenage prospects in the world. The Belgian has honed his game and has turned into one of the best strikers in world football and arrived at Chelsea with a point to prove. The Belgian made a scintillating start to life with the English club as he scored a goal on his debut against Arsenal and went on to score two goals against Aston Villa.