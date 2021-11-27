Reports | Ferran Torres to leave Manchester City for Barcelona in January
Today at 4:52 PM
According to Goal, Ferran Torres is a prime target for Xavi Hernandez in January and could try to lure the Spaniard away from Manchester City to Barcelona. It is understood that both clubs have reached an agreement in principle for the Spanish international to move to Barcelona.
Ferran Torres moved to Manchester City in the summer of 2020 from Valencia on a five-year contract for a reported transfer fee of €23 million. The Spanish star has been played in various positions with his versatility even propelling City coach Pep Guardiola to use him as a striker to utilize his skillset. The 21-year-old has made 43 appearances for the Citizens so far while scoring 16 goals and providing four assists across all competitions. Torres helped the Manchester club win one Premier League, an EFL Cup and helped them reach the finals of the Champions League last campaign.
According to Goal, Barcelona have identified the Spanish international as their prime transfer target in January and it is understood that Torres has informed City that he is keen on a move to Camp Nou. Barcelona, who had tried to acquire Torres before his move to England, is said to have reached an agreement in principle with the Premier League champions for an eventual homecoming for the Spaniard. Barcelona who have recruited icon Xavi Hernandez to lead them back to the summit of European football is slowly steadying their ship after a tumultuous few years over the past few years.
Barcelona's financial woes off the pitch meant that they have sold Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann last summer and are a few attackers short after not adequately replacing them. Recruiting Torres who has established his talents and could add to them is an attractive proposition for Xavi who will hope to have at his disposal in January. The Catalan club will have to sell a number of other players first in order to be in line with their financial obligations before offering a substantial amount for the 21-year-old.
