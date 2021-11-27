Reports | Ferran Torres to leave Manchester City for Barcelona in January

According to Goal, Barcelona have identified the Spanish international as their prime transfer target in January and it is understood that Torres has informed City that he is keen on a move to Camp Nou. Barcelona, who had tried to acquire Torres before his move to England, is said to have reached an agreement in principle with the Premier League champions for an eventual homecoming for the Spaniard. Barcelona who have recruited icon Xavi Hernandez to lead them back to the summit of European football is slowly steadying their ship after a tumultuous few years over the past few years.