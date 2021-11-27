Juventus investigated for final irregularities with offices being raided

Italian police visited the Juventus offices in Turin and Milan on Friday to conduct an investigation for false accounting and the authorities collected documents regarding transfers, invoices and financial statements. The Italian authorities opened an investigation into the club's transfer profits.

The Italian financial crime authorities have opened an investigation into Juventus' transfer profits and conducted raids to examine documents at their head offices in Turin and Milan. The investigation is pertaining to profit incurred from transfers and agents fees between the periods of 2019 and 2021.

Six Juventus officials, as well as the club, are under investigation including president Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved. 42 transfers including deals involving Miralem Pjanic, Arthur, Danilo, and Joao Cancelo are all being thoroughly investigated by the officials as they aim to confirm any intention of wrongdoing.

Former sporting director Fabio Paratici, who joined Tottenham in the summer, is also among those in the spotlight for the investigation. A thorough probe is being conducted into false communications and invoices for non-existent transactions.

Italian football watchdog COVISOC and finance regulator Consob have already opened their investigation and Turin Public Prosecutor's office released a statement.

“Since this afternoon, on the orders of this Public Prosecutor's Office, soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza have been carrying out local searches at the Turin and Milan offices of Juventus Football Club Spa," said the Turin Public Prosecutor's office through a statement.

"At present, the activities are aimed at ascertaining the crime of false communications from listed companies and issuing invoices for non-existent transactions, towards the top management and the managers of the business, financial and sports management areas.

"Under consideration there are various transfer operations of professional players and the services rendered by some agents involved in the relative intermediaries.”