India women's team go down to Brazil 1-6 in four-nation tournament

Today at 2:11 PM
In their first-ever meeting, Brazil women's football team thrashed India 6-1, in the opening match of the four-nation tournament in Manaus on Friday morning. Manisha Kalyan scored the only goal for India, while Borges Ariadina scored a brace for the home team in their spectacular win.
As early as in the first minute of the match, the Indian side managed to concede a goal, when Oliveira Debinha netted a rebound from keeper Aditi Chauhan. However, just seven minutes later, Kalyan got in the equaliser through a counter-attack. Taking possession of the ball in her own half, Kalyan attacked from the left flank and shot the ball into the bottom corner of the far post.
Come the 36th minute, Brazil took the lead once again, after Giovana Costa scored. While the first half was a close one, the Indian team lost all steam in the second and gave away four goals. The world no.7 Brazil managed to score twice in a span of three minutes -- Borges Ariadina scored in the 52nd minute, followed by Ferraz Keroline in the 55th.
It was Brazilian legend Formiga’s last game, who managed to represent her country at seven Olympics and seven World Cups. Though in her last match she came on for only 15 minutes, that too as a substitute.
Having lost this match, the Indian team will now face Chile on November 29.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.