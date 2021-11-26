Reports | Ralf Rangnick to be appointed as Manchester United interim manager

The English giants are hoping to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season, before hiring their preferred choice on a permanent basis next summer. According to David Ornstein, United have reached an agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become interim manager until the remainder of the season as he penned a 6-month contract. It is understood that the German will then stay on with the club in a consultancy position for two years. The 63-year-old, who is currently the manager of sports and development for Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow, is awaiting a work permit to officially take charge of the Red Devils.