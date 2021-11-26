Reports | Ralf Rangnick to be appointed as Manchester United interim manager
Today at 1:08 PM
According to David Ornstein, Manchester United are closing in on appointing Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the season after which the German will stay in a consultancy position for 2 years. The German will not be able to take charge in time for the Chelsea game on Sunday.
Manchester United have endured a tough run of form in recent weeks, as they suffered humiliating results against Liverpool, Manchester City, and Watford in recent weeks. The Manchester Club have only won one of their last seven games in the league and are currently 9th in the league standings, trailing leaders Chelsea by 12 points. United’s terrible run of results made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position as manager untenable and he was relieved of his duties on Sunday morning. Michael Carrick has been appointed as the caretaker manager for the club and was in charge of United in their 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday.
The English giants are hoping to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season, before hiring their preferred choice on a permanent basis next summer. According to David Ornstein, United have reached an agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become interim manager until the remainder of the season as he penned a 6-month contract. It is understood that the German will then stay on with the club in a consultancy position for two years. The 63-year-old, who is currently the manager of sports and development for Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow, is awaiting a work permit to officially take charge of the Red Devils.
It is understood that the timing of the deal will prevent the former RB Leipzig manager from taking charge of the Premier League side when they face Chelsea this Sunday. Rangnick had reservations about taking the job after the Norwegian's sacking, as he wasn't interested in a short-term deal, but he changed his mind after United offered him a role to stay on after the end of his interim spell.
