Beating Bayern Munich is something that can be achieved, proclaims Barcelona president Joan Laporta

Barcelona have endured a troubling campaign so far, as they have struggled in domestic and European competitions. The Blaugrana were forced to make a managerial change earlier this month after Ronald Koeman's underwhelming start to the season finally forced them to pull the trigger. Barcelona icon Xavi Hernandez has taken over the reins at the Camp Nou and has his work cut out in turning the fortunes of the club over the course of the campaign. The 41-year-old won his first game in charge of the club as they claimed derby glory against Espanyol, but he was unable to steer the Catalan club's fortunes in the Champions League after a goalless draw against Benfica on Tuesday.