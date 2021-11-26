Beating Bayern Munich is something that can be achieved, proclaims Barcelona president Joan Laporta
Today at 5:34 PM
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed that his club can beat Bayern Munich in their final game of the Champions League group game to potentially clinch qualification into the knockout stages of the competition. The group-deciding tie will be played on December 8 in the Allianz Arena.
Barcelona have endured a troubling campaign so far, as they have struggled in domestic and European competitions. The Blaugrana were forced to make a managerial change earlier this month after Ronald Koeman's underwhelming start to the season finally forced them to pull the trigger. Barcelona icon Xavi Hernandez has taken over the reins at the Camp Nou and has his work cut out in turning the fortunes of the club over the course of the campaign. The 41-year-old won his first game in charge of the club as they claimed derby glory against Espanyol, but he was unable to steer the Catalan club's fortunes in the Champions League after a goalless draw against Benfica on Tuesday.
Their next assignment in Europe is to face off against Bayern Munich in a high-stakes match, where they have to secure victory to make sure that they qualify for the Round of 16 regardless of what happens in Benfica's meeting with Dynamo Kyiv. The Blaugrana would need Benfica to draw or lose their match against Dynamo Kyiv if they don't claim victory at the Allianz Arena. Barcelona president Laporta believes that Xavi's appointment will be the source of extra motivation as they hope to seal qualification.
"Beating Bayern is something that can be achieved. "There is going to be a miracle, I am convinced that we are going to win. Xavi is very motivated and very strong. I hope everything goes well for us, I think that at the moment Xavi's arrival has generated a little respect from our opponents. They know we can do it again," Laporta said to AS.
