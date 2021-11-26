At this moment the level at Tottenham is not so high, asserts Antonio Conte
Today at 1:52 PM
Spurs manager Antonio Conte has revealed that his side's performance against Mura in the Europa Conference League was poor and admitted that at the moment the level of Tottenham tactically, technically and mentally is not that high. Spurs suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Mura on Thursday.
Antonio Conte was appointed as Tottenham manager on November 2 after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked by the Spurs board following a set of terrible results across domestic and European competitions. The Italian signed an 18-month contract with the option for a further year and has already emphasized the need to revolutionize the way the London club functions on the pitch. Conte had secured two wins and a draw in three of his matches so far and faced Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.
Toni Horvat scored the opening goal of the contest in the 11th minute. Spurs attempted to hit back immediately, but suffered a calamity as Ryan Sessegnon was sent off in the 31st minute. Harry Kane scored the equalizer for the Premier League side in the 72nd minute as they looked to settle for a draw with a man down. Dramatics ensued in the final minutes as Amadej Marosa scored the winning goal for Mura in the 94th minute, as shocking scenes prevailed at the Ljudski vrt Stadium. Conte expressed his disappointment at incurring his first loss as Spurs manager.
"This a bad loss for us. The performance was poor. We know we have a lot of work ahead of us. This is a difficult moment for us. We need patience to improve, to be good again. We were poor not only technically and tactically but also mentally. It will take time to bring Tottenham back. After three weeks I am starting to understand the situation. It is not simple. At this moment the level at Tottenham is not so high,” Conte said in his post-match press conference.
