At this moment the level at Tottenham is not so high, asserts Antonio Conte

"This a bad loss for us. The performance was poor. We know we have a lot of work ahead of us. This is a difficult moment for us. We need patience to improve, to be good again. We were poor not only technically and tactically but also mentally. It will take time to bring Tottenham back. After three weeks I am starting to understand the situation. It is not simple. At this moment the level at Tottenham is not so high,” Conte said in his post-match press conference.