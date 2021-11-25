We know we can do better and are disappointed by this defeat, proclaims Presnel Kimpembe
Today at 1:59 PM
PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe has admitted that while the goal was to qualify for the next round, the team is still unhappy with the loss to Manchester City, as they know they can do better. The Parisians did manage to take the lead against City, but Pep Guardiola’s side walked away with all three points.
After a superb win over Manchester City at the Parc des Prince, many expected Paris Saint-Germain to repeat the trick at the Etihad Stadium. However, things didn’t go according to plan. Instead, the home side dominated the first-half and pinned Mauricio Pochettino’s team inside their own half. Despite that, a goal from Kylian Mbappe early in the second half meant that PSG had the lead against the run of play.
But goals from both Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, in the second half, ensured that Manchester City walked away with all three points and confirmed their place as the group leaders. It saw Presnel Kimpembe admit that while PSG are happy with qualifying for the next round, they’re “disappointed by this defeat” and believe they can do better. The Frenchman also added that the team knows that they can do better and need to improve on a few things.
"The number one objective was to qualify, that's for sure. But we are still disappointed by this defeat. We know we can do better. We are competitors and we don't like defeat. What do we have to improve on? We have to kill the games earlier. We also have to work as a team, middle block, sliding... and that will do the trick,” Kimpembe said, reported Goal.
