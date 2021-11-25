We know we can do better and are disappointed by this defeat, proclaims Presnel Kimpembe

But goals from both Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, in the second half, ensured that Manchester City walked away with all three points and confirmed their place as the group leaders. It saw Presnel Kimpembe admit that while PSG are happy with qualifying for the next round, they’re “disappointed by this defeat” and believe they can do better. The Frenchman also added that the team knows that they can do better and need to improve on a few things.