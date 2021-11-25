We have been in communication with Arsene Wenger, admits Mikel Arteta
Today at 4:43 PM
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that he and the club have been in touch with Arsene Wenger in an effort to bring the Frenchman back to North London in the future. The former Arsenal boss spent more than two decades at the club as their manager, winning three Premier League titles.
While Arsenal haven’t managed to return to the levels that Arsene Wenger took them too since he left, the Gunners have finally found stability under Mikel Arteta. Yet, while results have been going their way over the last few months, the club hasn’t quite found their footing in the league again with the gap between them and the other elite sides becoming bigger every day. It has seen many fans wonder why Wenger was not invited to back to the club, to help them move forward.
However, Arteta has never hidden his desire to see the former Arsenal boss back at the club and has revealed that they have been in talks with the Frenchman recently. The Spaniard also admitted that he and the club are looking to bring Wenger back, in some sort of capacity and believes that Wenger would offer the North London side a lot.
"Well, we have been in communication. I saw him and I talked to him when we went to see the film (Arsene Wenger: Invincible) and it was incredibly pleasant to chat to him and hopefully we can bring him close,” Arteta said, reported Goal.
"I think he would have a great time just seeing the environment he can create around him when he is around this place because of the respect, admiration and the love that everybody at the club has for what he has done and as well for what he represents as a person in this club."
