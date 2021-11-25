We have been in communication with Arsene Wenger, admits Mikel Arteta

While Arsenal haven’t managed to return to the levels that Arsene Wenger took them too since he left, the Gunners have finally found stability under Mikel Arteta. Yet, while results have been going their way over the last few months, the club hasn’t quite found their footing in the league again with the gap between them and the other elite sides becoming bigger every day. It has seen many fans wonder why Wenger was not invited to back to the club, to help them move forward.