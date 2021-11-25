Reports | Wolves open to offers for Adama Traore amidst Liverpool interest

The cash-strapped Molineux side are open to a January move and are willing to settle after reportedly asking for £50 million in the summer when Liverpool made an enquiry. The Reds are still keen on signing Traore, as he represents back-up for their squad, but aren’t willing to overspend for the 25-year-old. However, Football Insider has further reported that Jurgen Klopp’s side are also looking into a move for Hwang, which could complicate things even further for Wolves.