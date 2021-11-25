Reports | Wolves open to offers for Adama Traore amidst Liverpool interest
Today at 1:54 PM
According to Football Insider, Wolves are open to offers for Adama Traore in January with Liverpool still interested in a potential move for the Spaniard. The Molineux side are looking to sign RB Leipzig’s Hwang Hee-Chan permanently, but want to get Traore off their books before they do so.
While Adama Traore enjoyed a stellar 2019/20 season, contributing to 13 league goals, the Spaniard’s performances since then have taken a serious dip. It saw him score just twice last season alongside three assists, with the 25-year-old going on large spells where he struggled for form. That combined with Raul Jimenez’s absence and a few other factors, saw Wolves struggle to replicate their impressive form in the league with the club dropping down the table.
However, while things have changed under new manager Bruno Lage, Traore’s performances haven’t improved with the 25-year-old still struggling for form. The forward hasn’t scored in thirteen league games for the club and it has seen reports indicate that Wolves are planning on moving on. The club are looking to sign Hwang Hee-Chan, their top scorer this season, permanently and Football Insider has reported that to do that, the club are willing to sell Traore.
The cash-strapped Molineux side are open to a January move and are willing to settle after reportedly asking for £50 million in the summer when Liverpool made an enquiry. The Reds are still keen on signing Traore, as he represents back-up for their squad, but aren’t willing to overspend for the 25-year-old. However, Football Insider has further reported that Jurgen Klopp’s side are also looking into a move for Hwang, which could complicate things even further for Wolves.
