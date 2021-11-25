Reports | Chelsea and Thiago Silva in talks to extend contract beyond current season
Today at 2:45 PM
According to UOL, Chelsea have already opened talks with Thiago Silva to extend the center-back’s contract beyond the 2021/22 season with a new deal imminent. The 37-year-old defender has been a mainstay since he arrived last summer, making 48 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit.
When Chelsea signed 35-year-old Thiago Silva in the summer of 2020, few expected the center-back to stay at the club for more than a year. However, 18 months later, the Brazilian has thrived. The now 37-year-old is considered to be arguably the best defender in the Chelsea squad with only Antonio Rudiger battling him for that spot. Not only that, even at 37, Silva hasn’t lost a step with him playing in all but four games for the Blues this season.
However, with the Brazilian’s contract expiring at the end of the current season, it has many fans wondering where Thiago Silva’s future lies. But reports have indicated that Chelsea are set to offer him a new deal with UOL reporting that talks are already ongoing. The former PSG and AC Milan defender is keen on staying in London for another year and the two parties are looking to reach an agreement as soon as possible.
But that hasn’t stopped Chelsea’s potential move for a new center-back with the Blues still looking to reinforce their defensive line in the winter window. They have been linked with moves for Jules Kounde and Attila Szalai but nothing has materialized as of yet. UOL has further reported that the club are also looking at a replacement for Silva but will only sign one after they extend his contract to the end of the 2022/23 season.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Thiago Silva
- Antonio Rudiger
- Thomas Tuchel
- English Premier League
- Uefa Champions League
- Chelsea
- Paris Saint Germain
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.