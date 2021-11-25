Reports | Chelsea and Thiago Silva in talks to extend contract beyond current season

When Chelsea signed 35-year-old Thiago Silva in the summer of 2020, few expected the center-back to stay at the club for more than a year. However, 18 months later, the Brazilian has thrived. The now 37-year-old is considered to be arguably the best defender in the Chelsea squad with only Antonio Rudiger battling him for that spot. Not only that, even at 37, Silva hasn’t lost a step with him playing in all but four games for the Blues this season.