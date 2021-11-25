Danger of killing golden goose if we over-regulate successful financial model, asserts Christian Purslow

However, while these proposals are yet to be heard, reports have indicated that the Premier League clubs are going to fight against the recommendations with them happy the way things are. That was reiterated by Christian Purslow, who admitted that changing the way the Premier League operates right now would be “killing the golden goose” with over-regulation. The Aston Villa chief executive further added that it would be difficult for the top tier to do more than what they are doing right now.