Danger of killing golden goose if we over-regulate successful financial model, asserts Christian Purslow
Today at 5:35 PM
Aston Villa’s chief executive Christian Purslow believes that if the Premier League increases their contributions to the pyramid, then it could kill the ‘golden goose’. This comes in light of a fan-lead review that saw many ask the top tier to share its funds within the English football pyramid.
With the highly anticipated government-led fan-review report coming out soon, it has seen many fans vote to see the Premier League pay a transfer tax and also add an independent regulator. Not only that, the report has proposals that range from limits on the money an owner can put into a club to shadow boards made up of fans to make key decisions as well as increasing the money that the top tier shares with the entire English Football Pyramid.
However, while these proposals are yet to be heard, reports have indicated that the Premier League clubs are going to fight against the recommendations with them happy the way things are. That was reiterated by Christian Purslow, who admitted that changing the way the Premier League operates right now would be “killing the golden goose” with over-regulation. The Aston Villa chief executive further added that it would be difficult for the top tier to do more than what they are doing right now.
“It will be difficult to do much more as the Premier League has already committed to government that in the next three years £1.6bn will, to use your verb, cascade down through the rest of football. It was ever thus,” Purslow said, reported the Guardian.
“The pyramid has always depended on the very top of the game largely funding the ecosystem that is football and that was most obviously seen in the middle of the Covid crisis when the Premier League lent over £250m to the Championship and gifted over £50m to League One and League Two."
“The Premier League has always really been the source of funding for the rest of football and the danger here is of course, as you said, killing the golden goose if we over-regulate a highly successful financial and commercial operation,” he added.
