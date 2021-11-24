Thrilled to be back but I can still improve and that comes with minutes, asserts Christian Pulisic

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic has admitted that he is very happy to be back and playing for the Blues again, but revealed that he believes he can still improve upon his performances. The American has endured an injury hit season, making just six appearances across all competitions so far.

Ever since his fantastic debut season, a lot has been expected out of Christian Pulisic but the attacker endured a tough 2020/21 season with him struggling to make an impact. But the American eventually found his footing towards the end of the season but an ankle injury has seen him miss the first two months of the current season. Yet, while the 23-year-old has recovered and is fully fit, Thomas Tuchel has opted to slowly re-introduce the forward back into the team.

Things have changed over the last few weeks with Pulisic making an impact off the bench and it earned the American a start against Juventus, with him thriving. However, the 23-year-old admitted that while he is “thrilled” at his return to the team but believes that he can improve even further. Not only that, Pulisic added that he’s happy with the smart return he made from his injury and feels really good.

"It has been a long couple of months. It is tough to not be able to play and doing what I love and help my team. I am thrilled to be back and it is great to be back within the team. I would say, as far as fitness, I am close to where I want to be but that I can still improve and that comes with minutes,” Pulisic said, reported Goal.

"I played it quite smart in how I came back with not too much too soon. It has been really good and I am happy with the way I feel right now."

While Pulisic was picked against Juventus, many fans were shocked that the forward was picked to play as a false nine but the American took to the role very well. Not just that, it saw the 23-year-old admit that while the false nine role was different, he believe that the role is one he can play going forward.

"As far as the false nine role, I think I can play in a lot of the attacking positions within this team. I was in a slightly different role. I am not on the ball as much as I usually am or able to use some of my strengths but I think it is a position that I can play. I can create a lot of space for my team-mates and I am happy to play there as well,” he added.