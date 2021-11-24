Reports | Manchester United holds talk with Ernesto Valverde over interim position

Michael Carrick was put in charge of the club on a temporary basis as they look to navigate their way through a run of difficult fixtures. However, according to Goal, the English club have held preliminary talks with former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde on taking over the club on an interim basis after PSG refused to let go of Mauricio Pochettino. Valverde, who left Barcelona in 2020 after winning 2 La Liga titles, is the preferred choice of the United board to take over until the remainder of the season.