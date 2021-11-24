Reports | Manchester United hold talks with managers over interim manager role

It is understood that Lucien Favre and Rudi Garcia have been interviewed for the role while Ragnick was also consulted. Contrary to earlier reports, it is understood that United didn't make a formal enquiry with Paris Saint-Germain over Mauricio Pochettino and the English club is solely focused on appointing an interim manager. the Red Devils are thoroughly evaluating their options as they bide their time in appointing the right manager at the end of the season.