Reports | Manchester United hold talks with managers over interim manager role
Yesterday at 10:56 PM
According to the Telegraph's James Ducker, Lucien Favre and Rudi Garcia have been interviewed for the interim manager post at Manchester United after the English club conducted talks with Ernesto Valverde. It is understood that United are solely focusing on appointing an interim manager right now.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday after United endured a terrible run of results over the past few weeks with the club subject to humiliating defeats at the hands of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Watford and it left the Norwegian’s position untenable. However, despite the fact that they currently sit ninth on the table, the Red Devils announced their intentions of hiring an interim manager with Michael Carrick appointed on a temporary basis as the caretaker manager.
The club's search for an interim manager, however, has led them to conduct preliminary talks with former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde who hasn’t managed a club since his departure from Barcelona. Furthermore, according to James Ducker, United have expanded their search and are interested in Ralf Ragnick, Lucien Favre, and Rudi Garcia as their preferred candidates to take charge of the hot seat at Old Trafford.
It is understood that Lucien Favre and Rudi Garcia have been interviewed for the role while Ragnick was also consulted. Contrary to earlier reports, it is understood that United didn't make a formal enquiry with Paris Saint-Germain over Mauricio Pochettino and the English club is solely focused on appointing an interim manager. the Red Devils are thoroughly evaluating their options as they bide their time in appointing the right manager at the end of the season.
Lucien Favre & Rudi Garcia latest candidates to interviewed over #mufc interim post on top of Ernesto Valverde. Ralf Rangnick also being spoken to. No enquiry to PSG from #mufc over Pochettino. United focused totally on appointing an interim https://t.co/fBandn7R4Z— James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) November 24, 2021
