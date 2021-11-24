Reports | Chelsea considering move for Fenerbache’s Attila Szalai in January

Wesley Fofana is on their shortlist but Football Insider has reported that Hungary star Attila Szalai is also high up on that list with the 23-year-old in a lot of demand. The defender has done well for Fenerbache but it was his performances at Euro 2020 and since, for Hungary, that has impressed scouts. The report has indicated that the Blues are already making preparations over a January move and have held discussions with both Szalai’s representatives and the club.