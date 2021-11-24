Reports | Chelsea considering move for Fenerbache’s Attila Szalai in January
Yesterday at 11:35 PM
According to Football Insider, Chelsea are looking into a potential move for Fenerbache defender Attila Szalai with the Blues targeting defensive reinforcements in the winter window. The club are looking to improve upon a star-studded team and reportedly believe the 23-year-old is a good option.
While Malang Sarr and the emergence of Trevor Chalobah has proven vital to Chelsea’s team so far this season, the Blues were still looking for a brand new defensive option over the summer. It saw them make multiple moves for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde but the La Liga club’s refusal to budge over any fee less than the Frenchman’s release clause meant that no move materialized. However, while the Stamford Bridge side still remain keen on a move for Kounde, reports have indicated that they’re looking at other options.
Wesley Fofana is on their shortlist but Football Insider has reported that Hungary star Attila Szalai is also high up on that list with the 23-year-old in a lot of demand. The defender has done well for Fenerbache but it was his performances at Euro 2020 and since, for Hungary, that has impressed scouts. The report has indicated that the Blues are already making preparations over a January move and have held discussions with both Szalai’s representatives and the club.
This is partly because of Antonio Rudiger’s contract with both Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen’s futures up in the air as well. However, Football Insider has reported that while Chelsea remain keen on signing Kounde in the near future, with a reported fee of around £10 million, Szalai represents a cheaper option.
- Jules Kounde
- Thiago Silva
- Attila Szalai
- English Premier League
- Uefa Euro 2020
- Hungary Football Team
- Chelsea
- Sevilla
