Not thinking about January as I want to make my evaluations about this squad, reveals Antonio Conte
Yesterday at 11:35 PM
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has admitted that he is not thinking about the January transfer window right now because he is yet to evaluate this team and needs to make decisions. The Italian manager was appointed as Nuno Espirito Santo’s replacement and has taken charge of three games.
With Tottenham struggling and with Nuno Espirito Santo failing to impress in his early months as Jose Mourinho’s replacement, it saw the North London side eventually part ways with the former Wolves boss. However, even while managerial options were limited, Tottenham somehow managed to convince Antonio Conte and appointed the former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss.
Yet with the North London side struggling for quality, it has seen many fans and critics believe that Spurs are set to spend very heavily in the January transfer window. That has seen the club linked with a variety of options but despite that, Antonio Conte has revealed that he is not thinking about the winter window. Instead, the Spurs boss admitted that he is yet to evaluate his squad and has not made a decision on transfers.
"In this moment I am not thinking about January because there is still a long way to go. We have many games to play. Also I want to make my evaluations about this squad. Now I am very focused on the present because the present is very important. I need to make many evaluations about the whole squad and then we will see what happens," Conte said, reported Sky Sports.
Conte also revealed that Cristian Romero’s injury may be worse than initially feared with the center-back missing from the club’s 2-1 win over Leeds United. The Argentine suffered a hamstring injury during the international break and Conte admitted that the club are waiting for scans, and is not sure how long it will take him to recover.
"We are waiting for another scan and honestly, I think his injury is a bit serious. We have to wait. I don't know the time he needs to recover - we have to wait for the next scan and then the doctor can give more details about his recovery,” Conte added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.