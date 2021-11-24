Karim Benzema fined and handed one year suspended prison sentence after guilty sentence

As the events came to light both players lost their national team places and Benzema only recently returned to the France team before the culmination of Euro 2020. Benzema has always denied the allegations and insisted that he was only trying to help his former teammate get rid of the compromising video. On Wednesday the Frenchman along with four other co-defendants were found guilty while the Madrid striker was given a one-year suspended prison sentence and fined €75,000.