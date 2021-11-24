I'd be embarrassed to be on staff after what happened to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reveals Paul Scholes

"It's the same people running the team. It's the same people given massive responsibility to put the team out on the pitch, it's more Kieran McKenna, Michael Carrick, who have prepared the team. I'd be embarrassed to be on the staff now after what happened to Ole. Ole trusted them each week to get the team prepared for games. They've let the club down, the players down, as much as Ole has,” Scholes told BT Sport.