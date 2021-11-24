I'd be embarrassed to be on staff after what happened to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reveals Paul Scholes
Today at 9:53 PM
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has claimed that Michael Carrick and the rest of the Red Devil's coaching staff should be embarrassed to continue their tenure at the club after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked. Carrick oversaw United’s 2-0 win over Villarreal on Tuesday.
Manchester United have gone on a terrible run of form in recent weeks as they endured embarrassing defeats against Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford in the Premier League. The Red Devils have only won one of their last seven matches in the league and lie ninth in the standings while trailing leaders Chelsea by 12 points. United's hammering at Vicarage Road on Saturday was the final nail in the coffin for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was relieved of his managerial duties on Sunday morning.
Michael Carrick was handed the reins of the club on a temporary basis as the club looks to appoint an interim manager till the end of the season and then hire someone permanently. Carrick's managerial reign got off to a good start on Tuesday night as United beat Villarreal 2-0 and secured qualification into the knockout phases of the Champions League. Scholes was not convinced though and asserted that Solskjaer’s backroom staff should have followed suit and left the club.
"It's the same people running the team. It's the same people given massive responsibility to put the team out on the pitch, it's more Kieran McKenna, Michael Carrick, who have prepared the team. I'd be embarrassed to be on the staff now after what happened to Ole. Ole trusted them each week to get the team prepared for games. They've let the club down, the players down, as much as Ole has,” Scholes told BT Sport.
