Reports | Manchester United confident of appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager
Today at 9:40 PM
According to journalist Samuel Luckhurst, Manchester United are now confident of hiring Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager and will make an official approach soon. The Argentinean is the frontrunner to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he is interested in taking over immediately.
Manchester United have endured a horrendous campaign so far as they played 12 games while winning five games, drawing twice and losing five of their matches so far in the Premier League. The Manchester club have suffered humiliating defeats to Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford in recent weeks and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was eventually relieved of his post on Sunday morning following the shocking defeat at Vicarage Road.
Reports have indicated that Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, and Brendan Rodgers are among the frontrunners to take the vacant hot seat at Old Trafford but it was speculated that the trio would be reluctant to leave their respective clubs midseason. However, according to Samuel Luckhurst, Mauricio Pochettino is ready to leave his position as Paris Saint Germain manager and join the Red Devils on a permanent basis immediately.
But PSG are understood to be demanding a sum of £10 million in compensation for the Argentine as they would look to bring in Zinedine Zidane as their replacement. Pochettino's willingness to return to England and take charge at Old Trafford have alerted the United board who initially planned on hiring an interim manager before making an approach in the summer. Now, the United board will need to act fast as they only have a handful of games in the league with a chance of securing Champions League qualification.
United confident of making Pochettino their next permanent manager #mufc https://t.co/AzHr95f8GU— Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 23, 2021
