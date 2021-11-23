Reports | Manchester United confident of appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager

But PSG are understood to be demanding a sum of £10 million in compensation for the Argentine as they would look to bring in Zinedine Zidane as their replacement. Pochettino's willingness to return to England and take charge at Old Trafford have alerted the United board who initially planned on hiring an interim manager before making an approach in the summer. Now, the United board will need to act fast as they only have a handful of games in the league with a chance of securing Champions League qualification.