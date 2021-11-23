Reports | Inter Milan keen on signing Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne on free-transfer
Today at 8:31 PM
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan are looking into signing Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne on a free-transfer alongside their move for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana. The 30-year-old has less than seven months left on his current deal and hasn’t signed an extension with the club yet.
With Lorenzo Insigne entering the 2021/22 season with just one year left on his contract, it had many Napoli fans worried about their club captain. However, a few months later and nothing has changed with Insigne entering the final seven months of his contract and no deal has been reached. That is despite the reports indicating that the 30-year-old made a list of demands to the Napoli hierarchy with him asking for guarantees on the club’s ambition and investment.
However, with no extension in place as of yet, Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Inter Milan are opening their books to sign the 30-year-old as soon as his contract expires. The Nerazzurri have been big fans of Insigne for a long time and are looking into the possibility of bringing the 30-year-old over to the San Siro. Any deal will have to wait until Insigne’s contract expires although he can negotiate with clubs outside Italy from January onwards, which may complicate the move.
Not only that, reports have indicated that Napoli are considering changing their stance and re-opening negotiations as they don’t want the forward to leave. Insigne has spent his entire career at Napoli and could be willing to sign a new contract, but only if certain conditions are met. Gazzetta dello Sport has further reported that while the deal for the 30-year-old is complicated, Inter have already closed one for Andre Onana, with them waiting for the final pieces to fall in place.
