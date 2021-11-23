Reports | Bayern Munich targeting Barcelona starlet Gavi following his incredible rise

That includes the Spanish national team with the midfielder earning four caps for La Furia Roja but with only three years left on the contract, it has seen Europe’s top sides enquire over a move. El Nacional has reported that Bayern Munich have already started with the Bavarians looking to convince the 17-year-old over a switch to Germany instead of penning an extension. The report has revealed that Barcelona are planning on offering the midfielder a lucrative extension, that includes adding five years on his current deal and improving his buyout clause to €500 million.