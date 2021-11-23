Reports | Bayern Munich targeting Barcelona starlet Gavi following his incredible rise
Today at 9:33 PM
According to El Nacional, Bayern Munich have turned their targets on Barcelona starlet Gavi and are looking to convince the midfielder to sign for them in the summer. The 17-year-old has enjoyed a spectacular rise to prominence recently, with him making 11 appearances for the club this season.
While Barcelona’s problems have been wide-spread this season, the new La Masia stars who have emerged from their youth academy have injected hope back into the team. That includes the likes of Alex Blade, Nico Gonzalez, Alex Collado and Golden Boy winner Pedri but at the top of that list happens to be Gavi. The central midfielder has enjoyed a prominent rise to the top over the last few months and it has seen the world take notice.
That includes the Spanish national team with the midfielder earning four caps for La Furia Roja but with only three years left on the contract, it has seen Europe’s top sides enquire over a move. El Nacional has reported that Bayern Munich have already started with the Bavarians looking to convince the 17-year-old over a switch to Germany instead of penning an extension. The report has revealed that Barcelona are planning on offering the midfielder a lucrative extension, that includes adding five years on his current deal and improving his buyout clause to €500 million.
However, Bayern Munich are convinced that they can sign Gavi and while the young midfielder does want to stay at the Camp Nou, he is reportedly open to leaving the club. EL Nacional have further reported that Chelsea are also in the running but Julian Nagelsmann is pushing for the move as he believes that Gavi’s current €50 million buyout clause is well worth the trouble.
