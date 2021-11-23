Reports | Barcelona looking to terminate Samuel Umtiti’s contract in coming months
Today at 8:23 PM
According to Sport, Barcelona are looking for a way to terminate Samuel Umtiti’s contract after it has emerged that the defender has no place in new manager Xavi Hernandez’s team. The Frenchman has endured a torrid time with injuries over the last few years and has struggled to thrive for the club.
Following the end of the 2018 World Cup, Samuel Umtiti was at the top of his game with the Frenchman amongst the best defenders in the world. However, things since then haven’t quite gone to plan for the defender with injuries putting him on the sidelines. So much so, that Umtiti has made only 40 league appearances in the last three years, with his game-time going down each year. Things have been made worse this season with the 28-year-old refusing to reduce his salary.
Not only that, it saw Umtiti treated badly under Ronald Koeman’s tenure and while Xavi hasn’t done the same thing, the Spaniard reportedly has no plans of using the defender. It has seen Sport report that Barcelona are looking to terminate the defender’s contract in the near future, with them keen on using the money on something else. The report has indicated that the club did negotiate a lower wage packet but things came to a standstill after Umtiti refused to sign.
Now, the La Liga giants are looking for another option with termination their only choice left to part with a player whose contract lasts for another two years. Sport has further reported that Barcelona plan to implore on Umtiti that even at 28, he will find another club to help inject new life into his career as he has no future at the Camp Nou any more.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Samuel Umtiti
- Xavi Hernandez
- Ronald Koeman
- La Liga
- Uefa Champions League
- Fc Barcelona
- France Football Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.