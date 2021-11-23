Reports | Barcelona looking to terminate Samuel Umtiti’s contract in coming months

Following the end of the 2018 World Cup, Samuel Umtiti was at the top of his game with the Frenchman amongst the best defenders in the world. However, things since then haven’t quite gone to plan for the defender with injuries putting him on the sidelines. So much so, that Umtiti has made only 40 league appearances in the last three years, with his game-time going down each year. Things have been made worse this season with the 28-year-old refusing to reduce his salary.