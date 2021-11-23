Our performance was not good and we need to change some details, reveals Juan Ferrando

Mumbai City thrashed FC Goa 3-0 in their inaugural fixture of the Indian Super League 8 as the defending champions started their title defense on a high note. Mumbai City started the game brightly as Vignesh made a darting run from the left flank before entering the box and looked to have been brought down by Leander but the referee did not award a prospective penalty. They continued their attacking momentum and reaped their rewards as Igor Angulo slotted in a penalty in the 34th minute.

Angulo then went on to add his second in two minutes from his last goal as Angulo poked the ball into the net past goalkeeper Dheeraj's reach. Goa players couldn't handle the pressure in the second half as Mumbai City kept on unleashing attack after attack.

They scored their third goal of the game in the 76th minute of the game as Ygor Catatau scored with his first touch on his debut to seal the points for the defending champions. Goa coach Ferrando admitted that it was a disappointing performance from his men and acknowledged that changes had to be made.

“Today for us was a difficult moment because it was not only about 3-0 but our performance. Totally disappointed. After 20 minutes our plan was completely out....firstly it is my plan to try and find the mistakes and help the mentality of the team. Our performance was not good and it is important to change some details,” Ferrando said in his post-match press conference.