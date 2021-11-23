Lucky to have been here for three years and want to be here for more, proclaims Vinicius Junior
Today at 9:09 PM
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior has admitted that he is very happy at the club and wants to extend his time with the Los Blancos, like Sergio Ramos and legends of the past. The forward has three years left on his contract but is reportedly unhappy with his salary and is looking for a better deal.
When Vinicius Junior signed for Real Madrid in 2018, few expected the Brazilian to go on and become a key star for the Los Blancos just three years later. But now, at just 21, Junior has not just become a key part of Carlo Ancelotti’s side, he is also amongst their most lethal players. The forward has struggled with consistency in front of goal but this season, the 21-year-old has scored 10 goals and assisted a further seven more with eight goals in the league.
That is just over double the forward’s tally over the last two seasons. However, questions have been asked as Vinicius is still on the same contract from when he signed for the club. It has seen reports indicate that the forward is angling for a better deal, that showcases his improved stature at the club, but the 21-year-old has refuted that. Not only that, Vinicius admitted that he is focused on what he does on “the pitch” and its not “important how much” he earns.
"I'm lucky to have been here three years and I want to be here for many more. I want to have a great career like Cristiano Ronaldo did, like Sergio (Ramos) did, like Marcelo is doing. I want to be here as long as them. Every player wants to earn money of course. But I'm very focused on what I do on the pitch... Of course it's important how much I earn, but it's not the most important thing," Vinicius said, reported El Larguero.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.