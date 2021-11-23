I'm ready to help the club for however long I'm needed, asserts Michael Carrick
Michael Carrick was placed in temporary charge of Manchester United as the club looks to appoint an interim manager for the rest of the season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday. Carrick will take charge of United against Villarreal for his first game in charge in the Champions League.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was relieved of his managerial duties at Manchester United on Sunday morning after the Manchester club's embarrassing defeat to Watford in the league. United have endured a turbulent campaign so far as they lie in ninth place in the league standings while trailing leaders Chelsea by twelve points. The Red Devils have secured just a solitary win in their last seven Premier League matches and will look to turn their fortunes around after letting the Norwegian depart.
The shocking defeat to Watford coupled with the embarrassing thrashings at the hands of Liverpool and Manchester City made the Norwegian’s position untenable, with the club appointing cult hero and now coach Michael Carrick has been put in temporary charge. The Red Devils are now looking to appoint an interim manager for the rest of the season and Carrick assured fans that he will help the club for however long they need him and admitted that his attention is solely focused on Champions League fixture against Villarreal.
“It's been literally just over 24 hours since everything's unfolded and the game is not much further away in terms of time, so that is my focus, all I am thinking about is the game tomorrow. I'm ready to help the club for however long I'm needed. And then I'll go back to my job when someone else takes the job. I'm really looking forward to today and preparing the players. I'll give it my best. Hopefully we get some good results,” Carrick said in a pre-match press conference.
