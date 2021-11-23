I will keep playing as long as I can, admits Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Questions were asked of Ibrahimovic’s abilities at his age and how his presence might stifle the young squad that Milan possesses but the talismanic presence of the Swede has proved to be vital for the Serie A side. The 40-year-old striker scored a brace against Fiorentina on Saturday and set up a third goal for the Italian giants but was unable to guide them to victory as they lost 4-3. Milan are second in the table behind Napoli on goal difference and the Swede admitted that he is motivated in achieving objectives that he set for himself.