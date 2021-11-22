Transfer to Barcelona was done but collapsed because of injury, reveals Renato Sanches
Today at 5:30 PM
Lille midfielder Renato Sanches has revealed that he was set to depart from the French club in the summer and a transfer to Barcelona was all done, but it collapsed due to a knee injury he suffered. The Portuguese international had arrived in France in the 2019 summer on a four-year contract.
Renato Sanches was the subject of transfer speculation as various reports linked the Portuguese international to a move to one of the elite clubs in European football. Sanches was one of the highest-rated prospects in world football back in 2016, as he put on impressive displays for Benfica and then made a name for himself with his country in Euros 2016, as they emerged winners of the tournament.
The midfielder was the youngest player selected by Portugal in their history as he overtook Cristiano Ronaldo and broke a record that lasted for 12 years. Sances then sealed a dream move to Bayern Munich but it did not pan out for the 24-year-old in Germany and a subsequent loan spell with Swansea to regain his form also did not help as he slipped out of favour at Bavaria. The Portuguese midfielder made the move to Lille for a fee of €25 million and has made the most of the opportunity as he has reclaimed the consistency and energy which defined his game when he made a name for himself. Sanches admitted that a move to Barcelona was on the cards but ultimately fell through due to his injury.
“Many clubs were interested this summer, when I sustained the injury, I understood that I would have stayed at Lille. It was all done with Barcelona, I think it all collapsed because of the injury. I spoke with my agent, I know which clubs are calling and which are not, but I can’t tell now. I know I’m ready. Maybe Milan and Arsenal are interested but I don’t know. If an offer comes in, I’ll find out what’s best for me,” Sanches told L’Equipe
