Transfer to Barcelona was done but collapsed because of injury, reveals Renato Sanches

The midfielder was the youngest player selected by Portugal in their history as he overtook Cristiano Ronaldo and broke a record that lasted for 12 years. Sances then sealed a dream move to Bayern Munich but it did not pan out for the 24-year-old in Germany and a subsequent loan spell with Swansea to regain his form also did not help as he slipped out of favour at Bavaria. The Portuguese midfielder made the move to Lille for a fee of €25 million and has made the most of the opportunity as he has reclaimed the consistency and energy which defined his game when he made a name for himself. Sanches admitted that a move to Barcelona was on the cards but ultimately fell through due to his injury.