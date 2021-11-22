Think Mauricio Pochettino would come to Manchester United on a five-year deal, proclaims Gary Neville
Today at 3:01 PM
Former Manchester United player Gary Neville has proclaimed that he believes Mauricio Pochettino would be willing to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join Manchester United on a five-year deal immediately. The Argentinian is one of the frontrunners to succeed Solskjaer who was sacked on Sunday.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer endured a tumultuous start to the campaign with United so far, as they lie ninth in the league table and trail league Chelsea by nine points. United were the subject of embarrassing defeats at the hands of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Watford over recent weeks. The Norwegian paid the price for United’s torrid form as he was relieved of his managerial duties on Sunday after the 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday.
Michael Carrick is stepping in on a temporary basis as the club looks to expand its search to hire an interim manager until the end of the season before appointing someone permanently. Mauricio Pochettino and Eric ten Hag are among the frontrunners to be appointed as the new United boss but the pair remain in charge of their respective clubs and may not want to leave their position until the end of the season. Neville begs to differ as he believes that the Paris Saint-Germain boss would be eager to take up the mantle immediately as he could implement his philosophy thoroughly at United.
"I think Mauricio Pochettino - although he'd never say it - would leave to come to Man Utd on a five-year deal tomorrow. He'd look at that group of players, he'd look at the club and he'd realise he'd probably be able to achieve more than he wants at Man Utd in terms of a project,” Neville told Sky Sports.
“At PSG you are on season by season, 'you've got to win the Champions League or you're out'- type of model. I don't think that suits Pochettino. I think he would absolutely come to Man Utd on a five-year deal, with backing behind him," he added.
