Think Mauricio Pochettino would come to Manchester United on a five-year deal, proclaims Gary Neville

Michael Carrick is stepping in on a temporary basis as the club looks to expand its search to hire an interim manager until the end of the season before appointing someone permanently. Mauricio Pochettino and Eric ten Hag are among the frontrunners to be appointed as the new United boss but the pair remain in charge of their respective clubs and may not want to leave their position until the end of the season. Neville begs to differ as he believes that the Paris Saint-Germain boss would be eager to take up the mantle immediately as he could implement his philosophy thoroughly at United.