Reports | Mauricio Pochettino could be next Manchester United manager
Today at 1:22 PM
According to Goal, Mauricio Pochettino is the leading candidate to be the next Manchester United manager and it is understood that the Argentinian is open to taking over the reins at United at the end of the season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked on Monday after a streak of disappointing results.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was relieved of his duties as the Manchester United manager short of his three-year anniversary, after Saturday's dismal 1-4 loss to Watford. The Norwegian had endured a turbulent start to the campaign with United so far as they lie ninth in the table and trail league leaders Chelsea by twelve points. United have suffered humiliating losses against Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford in the past few weeks. The shock 4-1 defeat to Watford was the final straw for the United board as they look to turn the fortunes of the club around in the coming weeks by sacking Solskjaer.
The Red Devils announced on Sunday that the Norwegian was let go and that Michael Carrick would make the step to take charge of the team on a temporary basis. The club are expected to hire an interim manager until the end of the season before appointing a manager in a permanent role in the summer. The Manchester clubs have been long-term admirers of Pochettino and considered bringing in the Paris Saint-Germain boss to Old Trafford in 2018 when Jose Mourinho was sacked. Solskjaer who was appointed as the caretaker manager went on an impressive run which landed him the job on a permanent basis squashing the prospect of Pochettino taking charge at Old Trafford.
According to Goal, the Argentinian coach would be open to a move to United should a formal approach be made by the Premier League side. It is understood that the former Tottenham manager enjoys a good relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson which could prove to be pivotal in his decision to leave France. Pochettino doesn't enjoy a good relationship with PSG sporting director Leonardo and would want to be at a club where he would have a say in the decision-making process.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.