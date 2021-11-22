Reports | Mauricio Pochettino could be next Manchester United manager

The Red Devils announced on Sunday that the Norwegian was let go and that Michael Carrick would make the step to take charge of the team on a temporary basis. The club are expected to hire an interim manager until the end of the season before appointing a manager in a permanent role in the summer. The Manchester clubs have been long-term admirers of Pochettino and considered bringing in the Paris Saint-Germain boss to Old Trafford in 2018 when Jose Mourinho was sacked. Solskjaer who was appointed as the caretaker manager went on an impressive run which landed him the job on a permanent basis squashing the prospect of Pochettino taking charge at Old Trafford.