ISL 2021-22 | Mumbai City FC blaze past FC Goa in first match of season

Defending champions Mumbai City FC laid down an early marker in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) with an empathic 3-0 win over last season’s semi-finalists FC Goa at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa on Monday.

Former FC Goa striker Angulo opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute before finding the net again just three minutes later with a well-taken finish. Substitute Ygor Catatau then put the game beyond all doubt with a goal in the 76th minute for the Islanders.

The game took a while to come to the boil as both teams were happy to assess one another before making their moves. But eventually, Mumbai City FC took control of the match as their high pressing largely stifled FC Goa.

The Islanders should have been awarded a penalty in the 13th minute when Leander D’Cunha fouled Vignesh Dakshinamurthy inside the box who had made a darting run inside from the left flank. But the referee missed the foul as FC Goa got off the hook.

Injured Vignesh was replaced by Mohamed Rakip but Mumbai continued to cause FC Goa problems

The pressure eventually told in the 33rd minute as Mumbai City FC won a penalty when Cassio Gabriel was fouled inside the box by Ivan Gonzalez. Angulo stepped up to convert the spot kick and put the defending champions in front.

Before FC Goa could recover from the blow, Mumbai struck again through Angulo who produced a clever toe-poked finish to beat Dheeraj Singh in the FC Goa goal after Raynier Fernandes had expertly found him in space inside the box in the 36th minute.

Mumbai City FC almost got a third goal in the final minute of the first half when FC Goa lost the ball up the field as Mumbai City FC were able to release Raynier through on goal but the Indian midfielder could only fire it straight against the crossbar.

The Islanders were full value for their 2-0 lead at the break.

Juan Ferrando responded by bringing in Nongdamba Naorem in place of Saviour Gama for the second half. Goa came close to pulling one back five minutes into the second half when Edu Bedia’s long-range effort flew just over the woodwork.

Goa almost halved the deficit in the 68th minute when Ortiz almost curled a loose ball at the edge of the area into the goal but his effort was inches wide of the post.

Mumbai City FC eventually killed the game as a contest when Catatau who was totally unmarked inside the box headed home a free-kick in the 76th minute just moments after coming as part of a triple change.

The Islanders then snuffed out any hopes of a FC Goa comeback as they smartly kept hold of the possession to begin the season with all three points and end FC Goa's long unbeaten run.

The Gaurs face Jamshedpur FC next on Friday while the Islanders take on Hyderabad FC on Saturday.