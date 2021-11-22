Gareth Southgate pens contract extension until 2024

Southgate led the Three Lions to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and was close to clinching the Euro 2020 trophy. However, they were ultimately beaten by Italy in the finals through penalties. A contract extension was merely a formality once England qualified for the World Cup and the resulting talks proved to be an easy conversation, as he penned terms to a deal that lasts until 2024. Southgate will be in charge of the Three Lions for eight years following the conclusion of the renewed deal and the England manager expressed his delight at being in charge as manager.