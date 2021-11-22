Gareth Southgate pens contract extension until 2024
Today at 6:46 PM
England manager Gareth Southgate along with his assistant Steve Holland has signed a contract extension which will extend his spell as England manager through to December 2024. The Three Lions manager will receive a salary hike of around £6m after guiding England to a spot at the 2022 World Cup.
Gareth Southgate has been in charge of the England national team since September 2016, after Sam Allardyce resigned one game into his tenure due to the 2016 English football scandal. England has not won a major trophy since 1966, but the Englishman will be relishing his chance of achieving his first silverware with the Three Lions, after they secured qualification to the World Cup in Qatar next year.
Southgate led the Three Lions to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and was close to clinching the Euro 2020 trophy. However, they were ultimately beaten by Italy in the finals through penalties. A contract extension was merely a formality once England qualified for the World Cup and the resulting talks proved to be an easy conversation, as he penned terms to a deal that lasts until 2024. Southgate will be in charge of the Three Lions for eight years following the conclusion of the renewed deal and the England manager expressed his delight at being in charge as manager.
“I am delighted that Steve and I have been able to extend our stay in our respective roles. It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the board for their support, and of course the players and support team for their hard work. We have a great opportunity in front of us and I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in future,” Southgate told reporters.
