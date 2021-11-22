At the moment we need to improve our level, admits Manolo Diaz
Today at 8:45 PM
East Bengal head coach Manolo Diaz has indicated his side will need to raise the level of their performances as the season goes on, but admitted that he was content with a point against Jamshedpur FC. East Bengal faces arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in their next fixture on Saturday.
East Bengal kicked off their Indian Super League (ISL) 8 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC. The contest which was held in the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa came to life as Franjo Prce scored the opening goal for East Bengal. The Kolkata football giants were pegged back in the closing minutes of the first half as Peter Hartley scored in injury time to level the game.
Despite a promising performance in the first half, Bengal didn't capitalize and eventually started fading in the second-half as the Men of Steel dominated possession and created numerous chances. Bengal coach Manolo Diaz was satisfied with his team's showing in the first half but warned that his side will have to improve their performances as a team for the full 90 minutes as the season gets underway. The Spanish coach also rallied his team to show their class in the Kolkata Derby this upcoming weekend.
"We (East Bengal) played very well in the first-half, we had the ball and we played better. We are happy with a point because we started too late. At the moment we need to improve our level. The players need to show their class (in the Kolkata derby) and build a structure. ATK Mohun Bagan is a very good team with experience and East Bengal is growing and at the time we need to improve the level of the players,” the Spaniard told reporters after the game.
