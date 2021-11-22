At the moment we need to improve our level, admits Manolo Diaz

"We (East Bengal) played very well in the first-half, we had the ball and we played better. We are happy with a point because we started too late. At the moment we need to improve our level. The players need to show their class (in the Kolkata derby) and build a structure. ATK Mohun Bagan is a very good team with experience and East Bengal is growing and at the time we need to improve the level of the players,” the Spaniard told reporters after the game.