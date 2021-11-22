Antonio Rudiger is fully committed to Chelsea right now, asserts Thomas Tuchel

“It does not affect this mentality, it does not affect his quality and it does absolutely not affect his behaviour. He is fully committed to Chelsea right now. I am absolutely sure he feels the trust and respect and the love from the club and from the spectators. He is a big competitor and he is in exactly the right spot. He is in the most competitive league, he is at a club where he really matters and that suits him perfectly, so let's be patient and hopefully we have a good ending,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official website.