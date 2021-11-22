Antonio Rudiger is fully committed to Chelsea right now, asserts Thomas Tuchel
Today at 5:28 PM
Thomas Tuchel has asserted that centre-back Antonio Rudiger is fully committed to Chelsea at the moment and hopes that there is a good ending to the prolonged contract saga between club and player. The German defender’s contract expires next summer and he is free to talk to clubs from January.
Antonio Rudiger joined Chelsea from Roma in the 2017 summer for a reported fee of £29 million, and signed a five-year deal with the London club. The German has made 165 appearances for the Blues while helping the Premier League club win one FA Cup, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, and one Champions League during his time so far at the club. The 28-year-old is coming to the end of his current deal at Stamford Bridge and could be acquired on a free contract next summer.
Talks between club and player are ongoing but no progress has been made so far ramping up speculation over his summer. A host of top European clubs would be willing to snap up the German defender and could enter into talks with Rudiger’s agent in January. Rudiger had previously admitted that he was honoured by the transfer interest but claimed that he felt good in his current surroundings and Chelsea manager Tuchel hopes that there is a good ending in store for both club and player.
“It does not affect this mentality, it does not affect his quality and it does absolutely not affect his behaviour. He is fully committed to Chelsea right now. I am absolutely sure he feels the trust and respect and the love from the club and from the spectators. He is a big competitor and he is in exactly the right spot. He is in the most competitive league, he is at a club where he really matters and that suits him perfectly, so let's be patient and hopefully we have a good ending,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official website.
