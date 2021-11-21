What came out about Sergio Aguero is not certain, reveals Xavi Hernandez
Today at 4:24 PM
Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has played down the rumours about Sergio Aguero retiring and revealed that he is in touch with the forward but things are still very uncertain. The 33-year-old was taken to the hospital after he had problems breathing during a game, and hasn’t played since.
While Sergio Aguero signed for Barcelona, on a free transfer, this summer, the Argentine has struggled with injuries and it meant that his debut was delayed until October. However, five games later, the 33-year-old had to be taken off the field when he experienced chest pains and breathing troubles in a 1-1 draw against Alaves. It was later revealed that the forward would be ruled out for three months after a diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmia.
However, in light of that, reports have indicated that Aguero is looking to retire because of the diagnosis with his future still up in the air but Xavi has played down the rumours. The Spaniard admitted that he has spoken to the 33-year-old and that things are far from certain. Xavi also added that Aguero’s situation is still ongoing and uncertain at the moment, as anything can happen
"About Kun Aguero I don't know anything. I spoke to him the other day and what came out is not certain. We don't have this information. We are in touch with him and we will follow the evolution of what he had and hopefully he can keep playing football. This is the information I have. I don't know where it came from [the news about Aguero's retirement],” Xavi said, reported Sky Sports.
