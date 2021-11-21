Reports | Arsenal join Liverpool and Bayern Munich in race for RB Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi
Today at 4:59 PM
According to the Mirror, Arsenal have joined the battle for Karim Adeyemi alongside Liverpool and Bayern Munich with the Gunners willing to wait until the summer to sign the star. The 19-year-old has been a bright spark for Salzburg this season, scoring 15 goals in twenty three appearances so far.
Few players have thrived as much as Karim Adeyemi has this season with the 19-year-old showcasing exactly what he can do when given a starring role. That was despite the fact that RB Salzburg lost both Erling Haaland and Patson Daka within eighteen months, but Adeyemi has stepped up to fill the gap. The forward has scored 15 goals so far this season, a tally that includes three in four Champions League appearances and 11 in the league.
However, his form has seen some of Europe’s biggest sides keen on a move with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Borussia Dortmund all looking into moves. Not only that, the Mirror has now reported that Arsenal are in the race with the Gunners looking for a new striker. The North Londoners are prepared to lose Alexandre Lacazette for free at the end of the season and the report has indicated that Adeyemi alongside Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic is their replacement list.
But while Vlahovic would cost upwards of £60 million, reports have indicated that RB Salzburg are open to a fee within £25 million for the German striker. That has come as a shock to many especially since the forward has three years left on his contract but either way, the Austrian side are unwilling to sell the teenager in January but are open to a move next summer.
