Reports | Arsenal join Liverpool and Bayern Munich in race for RB Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi

However, his form has seen some of Europe’s biggest sides keen on a move with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Borussia Dortmund all looking into moves. Not only that, the Mirror has now reported that Arsenal are in the race with the Gunners looking for a new striker. The North Londoners are prepared to lose Alexandre Lacazette for free at the end of the season and the report has indicated that Adeyemi alongside Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic is their replacement list.