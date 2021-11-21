Manchester United part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after torrid run of form

While there is no denying the impressive work that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done with Manchester United, the last few months have been arguably some of the worst in the club’s history. The Red Devils have won just one league game in their seven matches and that stretches to three wins, two draws, and six losses since the 22nd of September. It has seen Solskjaer come under immense pressure with many calling for him to be sacked, and for the club to make a change.