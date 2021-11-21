Manchester United part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after torrid run of form
In a statement released by the club, Manchester United have confirmed that they have sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager following a poor run of performances. The Norwegian took over as interim boss in December 2018 but got the permanent job and has since taken charge of 149 games.
While there is no denying the impressive work that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done with Manchester United, the last few months have been arguably some of the worst in the club’s history. The Red Devils have won just one league game in their seven matches and that stretches to three wins, two draws, and six losses since the 22nd of September. It has seen Solskjaer come under immense pressure with many calling for him to be sacked, and for the club to make a change.
But while the board continued to back the Norwegian boss, reports indicated that a 4-1 loss to Watford has been the final straw and the news has now been confirmed. In a statement, released on their website, Manchester United have confirmed that they have parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their head coach. The report hasn’t revealed who will take the job permanently but first-team coach Michael Carrick and technical director Darren Fletcher are set to take interim charge.
"Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager. Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success," reads the statement on the club's website.
"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family."
"Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season."
