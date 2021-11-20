Werder Bremen head coach Markus Anfang resigns after fake COVID-19 vaccine allegations

With Werder Bremen relegated from the Bundesliga at the end of the 2020/21 season, the club appointed Markus Anfang as their head coach for the start of the 2.Bundesliga term. But while Anfang hasn’t set the world on fire at Bremen, the German side are amongst the favourites to make the top three, with them just four points off third place. However, things took a turn on Thursday when reports indicated that Anfang had been using a fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate.